BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

