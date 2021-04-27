BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,469,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 179,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 143,022 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

