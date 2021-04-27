BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.