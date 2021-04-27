BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $238.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average of $214.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

