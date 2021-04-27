Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

