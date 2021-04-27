BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 588.78 ($7.69), with a volume of 7558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.18. The firm has a market cap of £507.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

