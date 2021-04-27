BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $817.70. 2,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $764.15 and its 200-day moving average is $711.83. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

