Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.60 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 73,386 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

