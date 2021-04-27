BLAST (BLAST) Trading 76.1% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $45,348.77 and $1,113.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 76.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006591 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,786,297 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

