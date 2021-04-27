Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

