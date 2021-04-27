Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.