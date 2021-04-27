Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

