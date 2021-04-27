Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,876 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up about 0.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 505,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 495,130 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.