Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

