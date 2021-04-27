Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $686,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

