Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

GGZ opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.