bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce earnings per share of ($3.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.79) and the lowest is ($3.26). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($11.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.63) to ($9.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.81) to ($8.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 166.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 25,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

