bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.56.

BLUE stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,027,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

