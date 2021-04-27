Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

