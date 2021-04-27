BMO Capital Markets Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

