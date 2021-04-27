BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $24.90 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.