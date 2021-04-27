BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

ZWH stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.33. 37,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.20. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$21.70.

