Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

