Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

LMT stock opened at $371.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.74. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

