Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 28 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

NYSE:MA opened at $387.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $259.51 and a twelve month high of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $384.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

