Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

NYSE GM opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

