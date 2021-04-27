Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

