Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 1,123 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

