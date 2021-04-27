Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 4,252 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco boosted its position in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

