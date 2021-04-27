Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,261 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

