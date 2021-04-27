Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

