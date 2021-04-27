Bokf Na Buys 720 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

