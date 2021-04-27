Bokf Na Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bokf Na lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

