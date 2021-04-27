Bokf Na Has $3.79 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

