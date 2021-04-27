Bokf Na Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bokf Na grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

