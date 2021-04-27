Bondly Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Bondly has a total market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

