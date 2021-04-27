Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Haywood Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

