Boolberry Trading 47.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $690,240.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00733977 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004715 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.