BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Cap of $62.45 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $725.93 or 0.01322769 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $62.45 million and $2.86 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

