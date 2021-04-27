Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE BXP opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

