Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.610 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.59-1.61 EPS.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.10. 897,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.