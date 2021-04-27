Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 534,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.8% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $209,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.