Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,245 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,565. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

