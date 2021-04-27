Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 670,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 125.5% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $5,890,580. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

