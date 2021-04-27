Bottos (BTO) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $39,147.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00745446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.54 or 0.07877462 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.