Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 13.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

