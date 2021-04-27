Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BCLI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 12,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,091. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

