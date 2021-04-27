Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of -598.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.