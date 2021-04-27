Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $389.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $386.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.51 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.