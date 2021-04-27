Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $302.88. 285,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average is $275.93. The company has a market capitalization of $862.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

